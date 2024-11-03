Things will turn around, says new Blyth boss Michael Connor
His love affair with football began in the peeling green painted stands at Croft Park - and he wants to convey some of that joy and wonderment to the youngsters watching the game there now.
“It’s a clean slate for all the players - a fresh start. New board, new manager, so it’s all about positivity,” he told the News Post Leader.
“It’s all about the players buying into what’s expected. We are going to have a right go and you know what, as long as we are all true to ourselves anything can happen.”
Connor will look at adding players after making the exciting move up Plessey Road from neighbours Blyth Town following the whirlwind takeover from Irfan Liaquat last week.
“There will be some new arrivals to bolster the squad and take the pressure off what is a wafer-thin squad,” he said.
“All I will say to the fans is that I will leave no stone unturned and it will turn, I will promise you that - and when it does the potential is endless.”
The childhood Spartans fan is thrilled and enthused by the chance to put his stamp on Spartans after leading Town all the way up through the Northern Alliance to the brink of the NPL East in sixteen happy years at Newsham.
His first game in charge is away at Warrington Rylands this Saturday.