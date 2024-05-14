The Wooler Wheel is back !

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Back after a 5 year break, the 2024 Wooler Wheel on Saturday 11th May saw 167 participants riding either a 100km or 60km route around the North Northumberland countryside.

Starting and finishing at Wooler Auction Mart, the riders experienced temperatures of 26o and enjoyed fabulous views of the Scottish Borders and Cheviot Hills as they pedalled the lanes.

27 volunteers supported the event by registering riders at the start, marshalling the route and supplying riders with flapjack, bananas, jelly babies and much needed water along the way.

Climbing Weetwood Bank

Mark Storie, one of the volunteer event organisers and owner of Brown’s Bikes said: “This is the first Wooler Wheel Cycle Event since 2019. There was a lot of work to get it back off the ground. To see everyone setting off and coming back safely having had a really good ride, it was worth all the effort. We’d like to thank all the riders for taking part and all the volunteers (especially all the flapjack bakers!) and local businesses who supported the event. Thanks also the St John’s Ambulance – who fortunately, weren’t needed.

Local businesses and organisations were very generous with their support and without them, the Wooler Wheel Classic would not have got off the ground. Many thanks to : The Bike Barn, Foulden, The Borderloo Company, Brands Newsagent’s, Brown’s Bikes, Custom Express for the fab T-shirts, Ford and Etal Estates, Glendale Engineering, Harrison & Hetherington at Wooler Auction Mart, James Huntly Photography, The Mart Canteen and Northumberland National Park.”

Participant Chris said: “I took part in the 100k ride and I would like to thank everyone involved in putting on a tremendous event. I'll be spreading the word to fellow riders in my club to add this to their event calendar for next year. It was well organised and a fabulous route.”

Steve said: “Brilliant event, great route, signage, loads of marshals, water stops, Jelly babies galore and the best post-ride pie and mushy peas you’ll ever see. Thank you !!!”