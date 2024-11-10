The 'one and only' Hawkes hits hat-trick in Morpeth win

Rothbury player manger Tom Macpherson called for the fans to get down to Armstrong Park to back the Reds this weekend.

The Hillmen have an important Northern Alliance First Division clash against Willington Quay Saints and Macpherson wants some vocal encouragement for his players.

“We are looking for a big reaction on Saturday. It’s third versus fifth so it’ll be a tough game, and hopefully we can attract a big following to cheer the lads on,” said the experienced central defender.

The Reds were beaten 5-1 at Killingworth last Saturday with Euan Gibson getting on the scoresheet.

“We were disappointed with our performance levels – there were too many individual errors that were rightly punished,” admitted Macpherson.

The Coquetdale club’s ambitious ground redevelopment plans are on-going.

“The detailed plans have been submitted to building regs so we can put the project out to tender. Then it’s a case of getting funding for the first phase, which is the clubhouse and car park.”

A Charlie Hawkes hat-trick and further strikes from Damien Stevens and Nathan Grant gave Morpeth a big 5-2 win over Newcastle Chemfica Amateurs in Division Two.

“We started the game brilliantly and should of been three up inside first ten minutes, only to find ourselves 2-1 from two big mistakes inside the first quarter of an hour,” said manager Ross Donnelly.

“The lads were excellent after going behind, so credit to them for their reaction. There were also some great team goals, which is very pleasing.”

Second-placed Morpeth travel to Walker Central this weekend and Donnelly knows it will be another tough fixture.

“Walker are on a good run and up to fourth so we know if we want to keep challenging for the league we’ve got to be at our best,” he said.

North Sunderland were somewhat controversially reduced to nine men in their 2-2 at Blyth Town Reserves.

“A 2-2 draw away to Blyth is always a decent result as every game we play against each other seems to be close,” said manager Alan Macfalane.

“We felt we were the better side and had far more of the ball and the better chances.”

“We actually finished the game with nine men after a couple of really harsh decisions from the ref so 2-2 looks great but I felt we should have had a penalty with pretty much the last kick of the game which wasn’t given.”

The Fishermen scored through a well-taken finish from Jack Grisdale and a free kick from Kyle Jeffrey, and Macfarlane continued: “Our stand out player was Sam Aldred in the middle who put in a proper captain’s performance.”

The black and whites are at home to Chemfica on Saturday.