Terriers pay penalty for missed chances at Redcar

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 24th Nov 2024, 17:07 BST
Updated 25th Nov 2024, 09:00 BST
Bedlington are back at home this weekendBedlington are back at home this weekend
Bedlington are back at home this weekend
A last-gasp penalty condemned Bedlington Terriers to a third straight defeat at Redcar Town under the floodlights last Friday night.

The Terriers looked to have salvaged a point when Carl Williams cancelled out Alex Brunton’s 51st minute opener with just ten minutes to go – but they were left fuming as Joshua Storr tucked in the winner from the spot in stoppage time, making it a long journey home in the darkness.

The Terriers are in 11th spot in the Northern League Second Division and are starting to look over their shoulders at the chasing pack.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Steve Pickering’s side host Prudhoe YC at Dr. Pit Welfare this weekend and will look to get back on track with the boss insisting that his side need to start putting away the chances that they are creating.

Blyth Town take on struggling West Allotment Celtic in Division One as they look to keep up the pressure on leaders Redcar Athletic.

Gav Fell’s side are just three points adrift but have played a game more. Their game at West Auckland Town last weekend was postponed due to the white-out caused by Storm Bert.

Celtic have had their last two League fixtures postponed as the club were on the brink of folding.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fell has meanwhile added Liam Henderson from Newcastle Blue Star to the squad as Blyth continue building.

“Liam has scored goals everywhere he has gone and we look forward to him carrying on this trend with Blyth Town,” said a club official.

Related topics:TerriersLiam Henderson
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice