Terriers and Town make new signings

Bedlington Terriers have signed former Hartlepool United midfielder Lewis Orrell.

The Terriers, who just missed out on promotion from the Northern League Second Division via the play-offs last season, are preparing for another assault on the top of the table this coming season.

23-year-old Orell has appeared at Bishop Auckland, Whitley Bay and Birtley Town, and can also play in defence.

They have signed up another former Birtley man in the experienced midfielder Kev Carr as a player/coach, while Evan Wilkinson joins from Whitley Bay.

New Bedlington Terriers signing Lewis Orell

Terriers have two pre-season fixtures arranged so far – away to Whitley Bay on Saturday 6th July and away to Wallsend Boys Club on Tuesday 9th July. Blyth Town have also made a number of new signings in preparation for their Northern League First Division campaign.

Manager Michael Connor has added Ben Franklin, Tom Potter and Stephen Forster to the bulk of the squad who were retained from their Second Division championship winning side last term.

Midfielder Franklin has had spells at Scunthorpe, Gateshead and Bedlington Terriers while attack-minded Potter was previously at Newcastle Blue Star and North Shields.