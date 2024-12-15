Ten-man Town undone by rocket

Josh Walker saw red as Alnwick Town went down 1-0 at home to Chester-le-Street United – but although coach Michael Laws felt that the sending off was harsh, he still thought the side had created enough chances to win it.

“Two lads have gone in for a 50-50 and the ball’s there to be won, so if anyone’s a fraction late it’s a yellow card. He hasn’t gone in with any intent to hurt,” he told Alnwick Town TV after.

To compound matters, the ten-men were then hit by a sucker punch as a bullet strike from Kobe Berwick won it just two minutes later.

The black and whites created numerous opportunities in the game but couldn’t hit the back of the net.

“I think that’s the story of the season so far – we’ve had chances where we should be out of sight and done and dusted,” continued Laws.

“Obviously, we haven’t been taking them which is something we’re probably going to have to work on as there’s many chances that we’re creating, and not taking.”

“In the first half we could have been two or three up before they even got at us, but if you don’t take your chances, they get one and put it in the top corner, and it’s a great finish.”

“On another day we could have had five or six.”

Fellow coach Graham Carter said: “We’ve been working on pressing better and all-round harder work in training, which is showing now.”

“We said to the lads that we feel for them because they played well, I think there’s only one team should have won, and the red card has made a difference, but I don’t think it should have had such a big impact on the game.”

“The lad that’s scored has got a good goal and sometime you get beat by a good goal, so the message that we put across after the game was all positive about how we played and going about the approach now is much better than what it has been,” he continued.

“It’s tough to take, we had our chances and should have scored and have done some good defending. If we can kick on from that, we’ll be alright.”

“We still played well with ten men. There’s a lot of learning goes from game to game, and we’re learning some harsh lessons.”

Alnwick remain in 18th spot, just above the bottom four, and travel to Thornaby this weekend.