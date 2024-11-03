Ten-man Town beaten at Blue Star

Ten-man Blyth Town went down to a 4-2 defeat at Newcastle Blue Star in Michael Connor’s final game in charge before going to Spartans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town remain in second-spot despite the derby day defeat which saw Marcus Giles sent off in front of a partizan crowd of 524.

Daniel Wilson shot Town in front after just four minutes but Blue Star levelled soon after through Paul Dugeon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A quickfire Sean Reid double on 28 and 31 minutes turned things around for the hosts before Adam Johnson added Blyth’s second three minutes before the break.

The game brought a close to Michael Connor's amazing 16 years in charge at Blyth Town.

Blue Star’s killer fourth was netted by Luke Heppell in stoppage time at the end of the game.

Gav Fell takes over at Gateway Park and he will pick the side ahead of Saturday’s trip to face Carlisle City at Gillford Park.

Bedlington Terriers were 3-0 winners over Grangetown Boys Club in Division Two as Steve Pickering’s side start to gel and find their feet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kai Charlton shot the opener in the 17th minute and Carl Williams doubled the advantage with a 65th minute penalty.

James Hampson slapped the gloss on with a third four minutes from time.

Terriers currently sit in eleventh place with 29 points from 21 games and Pickering will be eying a top-half finish at the least.

They go to rock-bottom Washington on Saturday.