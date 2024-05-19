Teesside Loft Takes Channel Honours

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Over 1,100 Up North Combine pigeons were released for the first channel race of the season from Arras in France.

The winning pigeon came from Ali McLeod’s Billingham TUHS loft in the Teesside Federation with a velocity of 1366.756.

Trevor Shell at Alnmouth HS scored first and second back in the Coquetdale Fed with Elliott Sons & Partners third and J. Simpson & Sons fourth and fifth.

In the race from Grantham, Adam Nicol scored a one, two, three for the Alnwick HS while a bird of Kevin Moore’s won at Chevington Drift.