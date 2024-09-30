Success breeds success for Morpeth Tennis Club as it enjoys another winning season

Morpeth Tennis Club's men's doubles over-60s first team with the league trophy.

Following on from the achievements of 2023, Morpeth Tennis Club had another successful 2024 summer season, with three teams winning league titles.

Playing in the Dunlop Northumberland & Durham leagues, the men’s doubles over-60s first team won Division A after going unbeaten, and therefore retained the title of champions.

The ladies’ doubles over-60s team won Division B with a clean sweep of victories, this saw them gaining promotion to the top division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Also, the men’s doubles over-60s second team won Division C and, consequently, will take their place in Division B next season.

The club, which is based at Longhirst Hall, runs 14 teams in the leagues, offering competitive tennis across all abilities. It also runs two social mix-in sessions every week, and ran three internal competitions over the 2024 season.

Coaching for all levels is available, with a particular emphasis on junior coaching. The popular Saturday morning junior sessions will be switching indoors shortly for the winter, as will the Wednesday late afternoon junior sessions.

The club has plans for further facility improvements. The wheels are already in motion for switching the current energy-hungry floodlights to LEDs. This is a win-win in terms of cutting energy costs and reducing emissions in line with a green agenda.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are also plans to install an automatic gate for entry into the courts, which will simplify access for both club members and for members of the public who would like to book our courts online.

New members are always welcome. Visit https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/MorpethTennisClub for more details.