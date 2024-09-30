Success breeds success for Morpeth Tennis Club as it enjoys another winning season
Playing in the Dunlop Northumberland & Durham leagues, the men’s doubles over-60s first team won Division A after going unbeaten, and therefore retained the title of champions.
The ladies’ doubles over-60s team won Division B with a clean sweep of victories, this saw them gaining promotion to the top division.
Also, the men’s doubles over-60s second team won Division C and, consequently, will take their place in Division B next season.
The club, which is based at Longhirst Hall, runs 14 teams in the leagues, offering competitive tennis across all abilities. It also runs two social mix-in sessions every week, and ran three internal competitions over the 2024 season.
Coaching for all levels is available, with a particular emphasis on junior coaching. The popular Saturday morning junior sessions will be switching indoors shortly for the winter, as will the Wednesday late afternoon junior sessions.
The club has plans for further facility improvements. The wheels are already in motion for switching the current energy-hungry floodlights to LEDs. This is a win-win in terms of cutting energy costs and reducing emissions in line with a green agenda.
There are also plans to install an automatic gate for entry into the courts, which will simplify access for both club members and for members of the public who would like to book our courts online.
New members are always welcome. Visit https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/MorpethTennisClub for more details.
