Struggling Tweedmouth crash out of Cup
Dylan Greig hit the other for the hosts in the 4-1 success, with Christian Temples netting the consolation.
Rangers will turn their attention back to Second Division survival this SUNDAY when they take on Vale of Leithen in a crucial clash.
The visitors are just three points clear in 13th spot, just outside the drop zone, but have a game in hand.
Their goal difference is worse than Tweedmouth’s and Kev Wright’s side will approach the game, which kicks off at 2.30 pm, as a massive six-pointer.
A Division leaders Langlee were 5-0 winners at Tweedmouth Amateurs in the Border Amateur League.
Des Sutherland hit four and Fraser brown got the other for last season’s champions.
Highfields United’s game at Langholm Legion was postponed.
Tweedmouth take on Chirnside United on Saturday while Berwick Town, who were beaten 5-0 at Biggar United in the B Division, go to Kelso Thistle.