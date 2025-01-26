Striker loan deal extended at Berwick
The promising 19-year-old former Alloa Athletic forward has netted once so far for the black and golds since arriving from Dens Park in November.
He has impressed new boss Kevin Haynes in training and the manager was keen to retain his services until the end of 2024/25.
Mohammad was a prolific scorer in youth football and netted 43 times in the u20s and u18s at Alloa before being snapped up by the SPL Dark Blues.
The Borderers have also landed 18-year-old centre-back Dean Atkin on-loan from Stenhousemuir until the end of the season.
Cameron Scott has meanwhile been released by Berwick and Kane O’Connor has left the club to jet off to Australia after an injury-hit time at Shielfield.