Straker hits century for Alnmouth in home win
Paul Straker was the man of the moment as Alnmouth & Lesbury 1sts won by 149 runs at home to Ryton 1sts in Division 1 of the Northumberland & Tyneside Cricket League on Saturday.
Straker hit an unbeaten 158, and with Edward Brunson on 72 not out they posted a big score of 265-3. Ryton were all out for 116 in reply with Moh Ali top scoring on 35. Dushan Hermantha had a good afternoon with the ball taking 6-29.
Alnwick 1sts lost by five wickets away to Bedlington 1sts in Division 2. Alnwick batted first and were all out for 113 with Cameron Nichols top scoring on 33. Major Ansari took 4-24. In reply, Bedlington saw Connor Leason hit 65 as they put on 114-5 in 33 overs.
Tillside 1sts went down by 15 runs at home to Blue Flames 1sts. Abubakar Maqsood hit 39 and Amir Riaz 33 as Blue Flames posted 170 all out with Calum Bickerton taking 4-28 and Cam McGregor 3-42.
Warkworth 1sts went down to a three wicket loss away to Blagdon 1sts in Division 3. Matthew Potts hit 53 as Warkworth opened up with 163-6, Harry Johnson claiming 3-49. Blagdon chased it down with just three balls to spare at 164-7 with Adam Clark on 53 not out. Martin Clark took 3-44.
Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds won by two wickets away to Berwick 1sts. Berwick batted first and James Patterson hit 53 as they put on 170-9 in their 50 overs, with Evan Moir taking 3-29. Alnmouth reached their target of 171-8 in 45 overs with Stuart Phillips 48 not out, Thorsten Robinson on 42 and Archie Elder on 40. Patterson took three of the wickets for Berwick.
Warenford’s home game against Bates Cottages in Division 5 was called off when the visitors conceded.
Tillside 2nds lost by six wickets away to Morpeth 2nds. Andrew Skeen hit 42 and Dan Caddick 41 as Tillside made 133 all out, with A Lyall taking 4-34. Morpeth chased it down in 26 overs at 135-4 with Ben Gascogne on 32, Ryan Hope on 31 and Liam Day on 31 not out.
Wooler had a big nine wicket home win over Berwick 2nds in Division 6. Brian Simmons was 46 not out as the visitors struggled to 78 all out with Robert Mathewson taking 5-21 and Andrew Aitchison 3-7. Wooler needed only 16 overs to reach 82-1 with Les Porteous 37 not out and Angus Todd on 33.
