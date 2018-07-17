Straker hits a century for improving Alnmouth in league

A century from Paul Straker helped Alnmouth & Lesbury 1sts continue their recent run of improved form in Division 1 of the Northumberland & Tyneside Cricket League with a 40-run win away to Lintz 1sts on Saturday.

Straker hit 108, including 11 boundaries, whilst Tom Vickers hit 76 not out, as Alnmouth opened with 248-5 in their 50 overs.

Paul Lumley took 3-49 for Lintz, who in reply, put on 208 all out in 47 overs, with Jordan Clennell on 59 and Ryan McVittie on 51. There were three wickets each for Dushan Hermantha and Jonathan Craigs.

Alnwick 1sts won by seven wickets away to Bates Cottages 1sts in Division 2.

Bates were 140 all out with opener Martin Golightly top scoring on 54. Andy Tye took 5-11 off four overs before Alnwick hit 143-3 in reply with opener Michael Brewis on 66 not out and Andrew Scott on 44 not out.

Tillside 1sts lost by 91 runs in their game away to Morpeth 1sts.

David Ruthe ford top scored with 47 as Morpeth posted 149 all out, with three wickets each for Sean Wales and Daniel Caddick.

However, the Tillside innings collapsed and they were all out for only 58 in 22 overs with Wales on 18 the only bat in double figures. Most of the damage was done by Elliott Clarke with 6-12 off his even overs.

Warkworth 1sts went down by 43 runs at home to Blagdon 1sts.

David Gibson hit 41 not out, and with 35 from Matthew Senior and 31 from Angus Johnston, they managed to put on 179-7, Ian Clough taking 3-28.

In reply, Warkworth were 136 all out with Scott Gibson on 37, David Gibson and Alistair Clark taking three wickets apiece.

Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds had a big ten wicket hime win over Backworth 2nds.

Backworth batted first and were all out for only 76 with three wickets each for Lukas Robinson and Lewis Baird.

Alnmouth ran it down in less than ten overs with Thorsten Robinson on 40 not out and Peter Robinson on 33 not out.

The game between Alnwick 2nds and Bates Cottages 2nds was cancelled because the visitors could not raise a team.

Tillside 2nds had a 118 run home victory over Morpeth 2nds.

Ronan Atkinson was 89 not out and Cam McGregor hit 43 as Tillside opened up with 207-6 in their 45 overs.

Morpeth never threatened and with Stuart Wright taking 4-13 they were bowled all out for 89 with Michael Pollock on 24.

Warenford won by two wickets away to Blagdon 2nds.

Fuzzy Ahmed hit 64 and there were knocks of 55 from Elliott Leybourne and 43 from David Simpson as Blagdon posted a decent score of 246-6 in their 45 overs, with Bertie Spence taking 4-46.

Warenford hit 250-7 in reply with 66 for Lewis Reekie, 62 not out for Michael Thompson and 43 for Brian Thompson.

Wooler had a six wicket home win over Stobswood 2nds.

Anthony Wingfield hit 32 as Stobswood put on 114 all out in 28 overs with Andy Gallivan taking 3-29.

In their innings, Wooler made 115-4 in 24 overs with Les Porteous on 38.

Embleton went down to a 65 run home defeat at the hands of Howick.

Howick batted first and put on 145 all out, with Embleton hitting 80 in reply, all out in 21 overs.

Rock went down to a 131 run home defeat at the hands of Monkseaton 1sts.

Richard Ord hit 58, Ian McDine 48 not out, David Gowar 32 and Kevin Elliott 29 as the visitors posted 244-7 with Thomas Parkinson taking 3-43.

Rock were 113 all out in reply with Parkinson on 22, Stephen Gray on 19 and George Cockayne on 18.

Antony Lion took 4-27 for Monkseaton.

Warkworth 2nds won by 59 runs away to Ulgham 2nds.

Edward Brown top scored with 57 as Warkworth made 201-6. Ulgham were 142-9 in their 40 overs with opener Andy Mollon on 58. Jack Titterington took 4-30.

* Games to be played on Saturday (July 21) are:

Alnmouth & Lesbury 1sts v Ryton 1sts; Alnwick 1sts v Morpeth 1sts; Tillside 1sts v Seaton Burn 1sts; GEMs 1sts v Warkworth 1sts; Cramlington 1sts v Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds; Morpeth 2nds v Alnwick 2nds; Seaton Burn 2nds v Tillside 2nds; Warenford v Percy Main 2nds; Howick v Ulgham 2nds; Ashington Rugby 2nds v Embleton; Berwick 2nds v Wooler; Warkworth 2nds v Rock.