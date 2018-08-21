Straker hits a century as Alnmouth win in the league

Alnmouth & Lesbury 1sts won by 77 runs at home to Tynedale 1sts in Division 1 of the Northumberland & Tyneside League on Saturday.

Paul Straker hit a century (100) and there was a knock of 78 from Jonathan Craigs and 61 from Dushan Hemantha as Alnmouth put on a big score of 314-3 in their 40 overs.

In reply, Tynedale were 237-4 with Thomas Cant on 89 and Callan McCabe on 85 not out.

Alnwick 1sts went down to their second defeat of the season against Tillside 1sts, this time losing by one wicket at home.

Andrew Scott top scored with 63 as Alnwick made 134 all out with Sean Wales taking 4-35 and Liam Hindmarsh 3-16.

Hindmarsh then top scored with 42, brother Ross Hindmarsh hitting 35, but it was a late knock of 41 not out from Callum Bickerton, with younger brother Joe also contributing on his first team debut as the Etal side replied with 137-9.

Warkworth 1sts went down to a 51 home defeat at the hands of Ashington Rugby 1sts in Division 3.

Cory Milburn hit 49 as Ashington posted 174 all out with Michael Renfrey taking 4-35 and Tom Burnett 3-26.

In reply, Warkworth were 123 all out with Adam Hall on 47 and Rory Wilson on 32. There were three wickets each for Mark Lawrence and Scott Maddison.

Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds won by 23 runs away to Whickham 2nds.

Archie Elder top scored on 31 as Alnmouth made 158 all out with Oliver Cooper taking 4-27.

Whickham were 135 all out in reply with Ian McIntyre on 74 and Sean Hutchinson claiming 5-33.

Tillside 2nds won by two wickets when they faced local rivals Alnwick 2nds at Etal in Division 4.

Alnwick batted first and with John Ferguson on 47, 23 from Bradley Spiers and 22 from Matthjew Stewart they were 156-7 at the end of their innings with Davy Robertson claiming 4-40.

In reply, Tillside saw Freddie Huddleston hit 79 as they made 160-6 in 36 overs. Spiers took 4-32.

Warenford went down by 28 runs away to Morpeth 2nds in Division 5 North.

Alexander Grey hit 84 as Morpeth posted 215-6 with tony Potts taking 3-43.

Waren were 187 all out in reply with Brian Thompson on 45 and Lewis Reekie on 44. Jamie Cole and J Travers took three wickets apiece for the home side.

Wooler had a big ten wicket win at home to Ulgham.

Jordan Cowe hit 30 as Ulgham were all out for only 55 with Angus Todd taking 3-6 and Thomas Comber 3-18.

Wooler needed just 6.1 overs to chase it down with Todd hit 50 not out.

Rock found themselves without a fixture when Berwick 2nds conceded their game and Embleton also conceded against Kirkley.

The game between Warkworth 2nds and Ashington Rugby 2nds was cancelled after Warkworth conceded.

Fixtures for Saturday (August 25) are

Newcastle City 1sts v Alnmouth & Lesbury 1sts; Cowgate 1sts v Alnwick 1sts; Tillside 1sts v Blyth 1sts; Bomarsund 1sts v Warkworth 1sts; Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds v Newcastle City 2nds; Alnwick 2nds v Ulgham 1sts; Blagdon 2nds v Tillside 2nds; Warenford v Seaton Burn 2nds; Howick v Ashington Rugby 2nds; Rock v Wooler; Warkworth 2nds v Stobswood 2nds.

* There was cup success for Alnmouth & Lesbury 1st XI last Friday at Benwell Hill when they won the final of the Thomas Wilson Memorial Cup against strong favourites Shotley Bridge.

Tight bowling and sharp fielding restricted Shotley to 110-5. Dushan Hemantha and Paul Straker put on an opening stand of 51 and after Straker’s dismissal Jonny Craigs kept the momentum going. Hemantha was out for 31 and it was left to Craigs (31 not out) and Callum Batey (12 not out) to take the Seasiders to victory with only seven balls remaining.