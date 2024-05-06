Stocksfield bowled over by De Silva

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Sri Lankan left-armer was on top form, also bowling three maidens from his eight overs.

He clean-bowled Alfie McGray for 1, took Jonny Tobin lbw for 1, and took Luke Doneathy on 24 when he was caught by Thorsten Robinson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Chalana has joined the club and fit in perfectly from day one. His bowling has been different class and more wickets will come in the months ahead. He’s been brilliant with our juniors and lady’s training,” said skipper Tom Vickers.

Chalana de Silva in bowling action for Alnmouth & Lesbury

Alnmouth won the toss and elected to field with Paul Straker also taking three wickets for 19 as the visitors were all out for 67 from 26.3 overs.

Will Smith was 2-23 and Nick Denton 2-17 as the bowlers took the visitors apart.

Skipper and Stocksfield opener Steven Henderson was caught by Robinson from Denton for just 6 and when Matty Page walked back to the pavilion, caught behind by Laurie Robson from Smith without further troubling the scorekeeper, it left them on 11-2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robinson scored 19 from just 14 balls, hitting four boundaries, before being bowled by Christopher Scandle then a partnership of 41 between Jonathon Ridley and Straker edged Alnmouth up towards their total.

Straker was taken lbw on 26 by Andrew Wood and wicket keeper Robson came to the crease to hit 5 with Ridley taking the score to 70 for 2 from 15 overs.

“It’s no surprise the two games we have won have been with Paul Straker in the side, he adds a touch of class with the bat and ball,” continued Vickers.

“We are really pleased to have started the season better than last year. Our home form has been good and it’s great to see ourselves sitting at the top of the table.”