Stewart hits four in Berwick Rangers Ladies' Cup success

Michelle Stewart is dynamite in front of goal.

Berwick's explosive number nine got her season off to a flying start as she netted four times and the 'Gers Ladies advanced in the League Cup. Last season’s top scorer didn’t waste any time in getting up and running as she netted in the 7th, 18th, 28th and 35th minutes during an 8-1 success against Bedlington Belles. She was joined on the scoresheet at MKM Shielfield by Tracey Donachie, Rebecca Wood, Chloe Bates and Jodie Robinson. Claire Snaith hit the Bedlington goal. Rangers are back at home on Sunday when they take on Cullercoats Ladies in the Northumberland FA County Women’s Cup.