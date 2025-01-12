Stevens scores twice in big Morpeth win

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 12th Jan 2025
Updated 13th Jan 2025, 09:20 BST
Morpeth FC hot-shot Damien Stevens netted another double in a 5-0 success at Benton.

The former Ashington and Newcastle Blue Star striker took his tally up to 18 for the season as ‘Peth moved four points clear of third-placed FC United of Newcastle with two games in hand.

Wes Scott, Louie Gourlay and man of the match Liam Clavering added the others as Morpeth were fantastic on the plastic at St. Peter’s Sports Hub.

“Liam started the game off with a great run and assist and as well as scoring his own goal later on, he had a great game and, on another day, could've had two or three more,” said a club official after he impressed.

Stevens celebrates one of his goals at Benton

Morpeth have won 11 of their 16 League games so far this season and are just eight points adrift unbeaten runaway leaders Whitley Bay Sporting Club as they continue their promotion push into the second half of the season.

“It was a really good win against a team who won 7-4 the week before so we knew we were in for a hard game,” said manager Ross Donnelly.

Stevens currently tops the scoring charts in the Northern Alliance Second Division ahead of Sporting Club’s James Littlejohn who is also on a good run finding the back of the net.

“Damo is flying and he helps the young lads a lot, but a lot of credit has to go to service he is getting from our young lads - they're really stepping up at the moment,” the gaffer continued.

“We had some great individual performances from Jamie Carr, Wes Scott and Andy Allan, but our man of the match Liam Clavering really stood out again - at 16 he has a great future ahead of him.”

Morpeth host tenth-placed Gosforth Bohemians Reserves on Saturday and Donnelly is looking for his side to continue the form that has seen them win four on the bounce in the League – netting 23 times in those games.

