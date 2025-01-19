Stevens nets another brace in Morpeth win

Damien Stevens celebrates his first against Bohs

Damien Stevens took his season’s tally to 20 with a double in Morpeth’s 3-1 success against Gosforth Bohemians Reserves in Northern Alliance Division Two.

Stevens twice lifted efforts over the visiting keeper after first being released by Simon Farrier and then by man-of-the-match Wes Scott, who dominated the middle of the park.

Andrew Allan tucked away the third from a Blake Melville cross as Morpeth moved seven points clear of third-placed FC United of Newcastle, who they host at Craik Park in a big game this Saturday.

North Sunderland’s hopes of reaching the Amateur Cup final for the second time in three seasons were dashed as they went out at unbeaten leaders Whitley Bay SC in the semi-finals.

Alan Macfarlane’s side were beaten 5-0 and will look to bounce back on Saturday when they travel to second-bottom Benton.

Rothbury, meanwhile, travel to rock-bottom Forest Hall in the First Division this Saturday looking to regain a bit of form.

A disjointed festive period and a three-times postponed League Cup tie have taken some of the momentum out of the Reds’ season and they went down to a 3-1 reverse at home to Whitley Bay Reserves last weekend.

They have slipped down to seventh in the table, though they are only four points off third-placed Heaton Stannington A in what is proving a tight division.

Zameze Deans struck twice and Elijah Berman got the other for the Seahorses with top scorer Adam Bains netting a late consolation for the Coquetdalers.