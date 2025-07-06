Stephen Carey semi-finals take place this week

Alnwick Percy Rovers go to North Sunderland Reserves Stephen in the Stephen Carey Memorial Cup semi-finals this evening (Thursday 10th July).

The game kicks off at 7.30pm at Seafields.

Rovers were 6-2 winners over the Stephen Carey select side to book their place in the last four, while North Sunderland Res. Were 5-0 victors over Longhoughton in their quarter final game.

Stobswood Res. beat Alnwick Town over 35s 4-0 in a hard-fought match were the veterans kindly donated £89 to the charity fund.

The last four ties have thrown up some exciting fixtures

The Rothbury reserves v. Swarland quarter final was switched to Armstrong Park on Monday 7th July with the winners of that game meeting Stobswood.

The Stephen Carey Fund continues to raise thousands of pounds each season in aid of local charities.