Stefan Townsley knocks 82 in Stobswood success

Warkworth travel to Backworth in Division Two of the NTCL.

The Castle Green side are currently in seventh spot with two wins and a loss from their opening three fixtures.

Rock were beaten by 7-wickets at home to Newcastle Super Kings in Division Four, while Stobswood Welfare were 61-run winners against Kirkley.

Fourth-placed Rock were all out for 141 with 36 from Iain Long and 40 from Daniel Hodgson as Naveed Nawaz and Yaswanth Sivakumar tore into them from the crease.

Warkworth are back in action on Saturday

The visitors quickly chased down the total, making 143/3 in just over 21 overs.

Henry Ferry took two of those wickets and Joseph Roberts the other.

Stobswood’s Stefan Townsley smacked 82 as they ran up 273/6 in their 50 overs before tumbling Kirkley all out for 212 in the 38th over.

Michael Beverley led the bowling with figures of 4-30 and Adam Cook was 3-28.

Rock travel to Whickham seconds this Saturday while Stobswood are at Bedlington.

Warenford beat Wooler by 9 runs in the mid-week Dr. Tom Barlow Memorial Cup and are back in Division Five (North) action on Saturday when they go to second-placed Lions.