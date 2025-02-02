Morpeth boss Craig Lynch was left ‘severely disappointed’ as a goal in each half gave Worksop the three points at Craik Park.

The Highwaymen had produced their best performance of the season to beat second-placed Guiseley last mid-week with goals from Luke James and Nic Bollado in a sparkling display under the floodlights – but then fell flat.

“I think we got bullied and I thought the ref got bullied,” said Lynch afterwards.

“They’ve got two great forwards and two wingers and they just get out to them, bang it long, and every time we won it back we didn’t have a settled pass - we were just giving it back to them and that’s the way they want to play.”

“They scored two good goals, but we didn’t do what we needed to do today and that obviously let us down.”

Aleksandrs Starcenko netted in the 29th and 75th minutes for the play-off chasing visitors and Town were reduced to ten men when sub Jeff Henderson saw red.

Despite the defeat, Morpeth remain eighth in the table ahead of their visit to Whitby Town on Saturday, where the boss will be looking for them to recreate the form he knows that the side are capable of producing.

“I thought last Tuesday we were brilliant - outstanding in fact. There are probably not enough words to describe how good we were, but I said after the game the high-fives finish there,” said Lynch.

“There was not enough spark today, wasn’t enough of the right decisions being made. We made the right decisions last Tuesday, and we got goals. We haven’t made the right decisions today.”

“We worked on stuff on Thursday where I thought we would have to counteract them because they’re a team of big, physical lads and a very physical route one team. They bully and try and get around the referee, which they did well today, I thought they got on top of him, they got on top of us first and foremost as well, and we let them,” he continued.

“We didn’t play, we didn’t try and do the opposite of what they’re good at; they’re big, they want to go long, they want to make it into a battle and we can’t do that because we don’t have the personnel to do that. We have to get the ball down and move it.”

Whitby are just above the drop-zone in 18th spot but are just six points adrift of Morpeth.