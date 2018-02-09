Sports stars honoured at awards ceremony

Sports stars and stalwarts from Northumberland were honoured for their talent, dedication and achievements at a glittering awards evening.

The Alnwick and District Sports Council’s presentation ceremony for 2017 was staged at Alnwick Playhouse last night.

The event was a celebration of sporting excellence and commitment and trophies were awarded across 13 categories.

The evening culminated in the presentation of the Northumberland Gazette Sports Personality of the Year award for 2017, which was won by Alnwick Town Ladies, following a hotly-contested reader vote.

Guest of honour for the evening was retired Commonwealth Games gold-medal-winning gymnast Craig Heap, who gave an inspirational speech and presented the trophies.

He also conducted a question and answer interview with Northumberland farmer Peter Robinson, who was part of The Four Oarsmen crew which recently smashed the world record for the fastest row of the Atlantic Ocean.

The ceremony’s compères were Alnwick Duchess’s Community High School students Kitty Lindley (also goalkeeper for Alnwick Town Ladies) and Jack Balmbro (Alnwick Rugby Colt).

Organisers have thanked all of the sponsors, including main event sponsor Specsavers Alnwick, and Belford-based TreeLocate for providing the plants to decorate the stage.

THE WINNERS

Junior Female, sponsored by Lilburns, Alnwick: Harriet Robson

Junior Male, sponsored by The Duke of Northumberland: Thomas Prentice

Junior Achievement, sponsored by The Rotary Club of Alnwick: Libby Chrisp

Junior Team, sponsored by The Rotary Club of Amble and Warkworth: Alnwick Cricket Club U13s And Alnwick Harriers Cross-Country U13 Girls

Most Improved Sportsperson, sponsored by Willowburn Sports and Leisure Centre, Alnwick: Holly Desborough

Volunteer of the Year, sponsored by The Cookie Jar, Alnwick: Peter Hately

Senior Female, sponsored by The Wooler Wheel: Jo Gascoigne-Owens

Senior Male, sponsored by Amble Town Council: Carl Donaldson

Senior Achievement, sponsored by McDonald’s, Alnwick: Carole Page

Senior Team of the Year, sponsored by Tustain Motors, Alnwick: Alnwick Town Ladies

Coach of the Year, sponsored by Alnwick Town Council: Alan Gardiner

Services to Sport, sponsored by Arcinova: Andy Spencer

Club of the Year, sponsored by Specsavers, Alnwick: Alnwick Town Junior Football Club

Northumberland Gazette Sports Personality of the Year 2017: Alnwick Town Ladies

FOR FULL STORY AND PICTURES, SEE NEXT THURSDAY’S NORTHUMBERLAND GAZETTE