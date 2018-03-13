Sponsorship backing for Rockettes cricket

The Rockettes, the women’s section of Rock Cricket Club on north Northumberland, have received a new sponsorship deal.

The team was only formed in 2017 as a ‘Cricket Mums’ side.

News of the sponsorship, with Converged ICT Service Provider GCI, was announced last week to coincide with International Women’s Day 2018.

The Rockettes are one of only seven all-female teams in north Northumberland, and it was formed by GCI’s partner account director Amber Asher, who said: “Schools aren’t actively encouraging young women to embrace cricket.”

“The demand is definitely there, the task is inspiring women to take up the sport. Cricket has done a lot for me personally and I view it not only as a sport, but an opportunity to have fun with and make new friends, keep fit and take a break from my busy work schedule.

“With England’s Women’s Cricket Team celebrating their fourth World Cup win only last year and drawing 1.16m viewers in the UK on Sky Sports - more than the men’s Champions Trophy final – it is clear that women’s cricket is rapidly rising in popularity.

“The Rockettes are playing a pioneering role in the movement to recruit more women into the sport, and GCI are proud to be supporting a fantastic initiative and helping a small community to thrive through the power of sport.”

The Rockettes celebrate their new sponsorship deal with GCI.