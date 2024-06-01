Sponsors provide new covers for Bamburgh CC

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The wet weather shouldn’t cause such a splash at Bamburgh cricket club after the recent acquisition of new covers.

With matches throughout the region falling victim to the rain since the start of the season, the village side are delighted to be able to protect their wicket from the elements – and hope to avoid cancellations or postponements on the iconic Castle Green.

“The covers were purchased by the generosity of three sponsors,” explained groundsman John Lamb.

Dr. Miriam Stoppard, William Armstrong of Bamburgh Castle and Tony Cawthorn all helped to provide the funding for the community side.

The Bamburgh groundstaff and generous sponsors with the new covers.

“Dr. Stoppard has been a keen supporter of cricket from a young age - her father and brother both being enthusiastic players – and she has always taken an affectionate interest in Bamburgh over many years,” said John.

“Mr. Armstrong’s father is the President of Bamburgh Cricket Club and the whole family have, for several generations, supported the Club and this continuing support is invaluable for the future,” he continued.

“Mr. Cawthorn lives in the village and is an enthusiastic committee member and a great supporter of the club.”