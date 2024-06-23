South lofts dominate Channel Racing again
and live on Freeview channel 276
Alnwick’s Adam Nichol had a bird home in 55th as the lofts in the south of the region again dominated with Armstrong, Shergold, Johnson and Moon of the Plains Farm HS in the Sunderland Premier Federation winning with a bird they named ‘Ooh, la,la.’
Angus and Marshall were first back at Hirst Industrial in the Wansbeck Federation.
The Old Birds National from Plumpton also saw the south of the region successful with the first three birds coming from Middlesbrough, Grangetown and Wearside.
Michael Jaffray of the Ormesby Progressive HS took first spot.
The local lofts in the Plumpton race saw Barron and Douglas successful again in the Wansbeck Federation by taking the first 12 spots while in the Coquetdale Fed Trever Shell took the first three places at Alnmouth HS.
Wilson & Gilliard won at Chevington Drift and R&L Hume at Amble.
Richard Murphy took first, third and fourth at Alnwick HS with Adam Nicol second and fifth.
There is a club race from Grantham this weekend.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.