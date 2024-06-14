Solano makes first signings

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blyth Spartans boss Nolberto Solano is targeting a return to the National League Premier as he made his first summer signings.

The former Peruvian international ace has brought in Ben Milburn and Michael Woods as the green and whites start to rebuild their side for NPL North football.

Solano told the club’s official website that: ‘the target is to come back to the top division.’

He hopes to get pre-season started from next week, so plenty more new faces can be expected over the coming days.

Blyth boss Nolberto Solano welcomes new signing Micahel Woods to Croft Park. Picture: Blyth Spartans

“All the time we are very excited to get players as soon as possible, with the season starting in August it’s better for everybody to know who wants to be in the club because our plan is to start to start pre-season in a couple of weeks, so the quicker we have many players together, that will be great,” said the popular ex-Newcastle United winger.

“I’ve been a few times in this stadium (Croft Park), so I’m looking forward to bringing back the club. I hope we come fighting every weekend to make everybody happy here, especially when we play at home.”

Experienced 34-year-old Woods has been snapped up after his contract expired at South Shields and Milburn has signed from Consett.

Woods started out at the Chelsea academy and has also been at Harrogate Town, Hartlepool United, Dover Athletic and York City while Milburn, who appeared at Croft Park a couple of seasons ago as an 18-year-old, was at Carlisle United, Whickham and North Shields.

Solano said that Woods knew the NPL North level well and he was excited for the start of the season.

"It’s a lovely stadium and I know how much passion there is here in football,” he continued.

Woods said: “I can’t wait to get going. I’ve spoken to a lot of people within football, I’ve been in the North-East a long time now and it’s a proper football club.

“The plans and ambition of the people at the club is why I’m here and I promise I’ll give 100 per cent for as long as I’m here and I hope we can win a lot of games.”

Milburn said: “Since the last time I was here, I have progressed massively as a player. As soon as I got the call from Steve (Howard, Director of Football), it was a no brainer for me to get the deal sorted and get cracking.”