Solano eyes transfer targets

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blyth Spartans boss Nobby Solano is eyeing up the transfer market after the club confirmed their retained list for the upcoming season in the Northern Premier League Premier.

With just nine currently signed on, Spartans need to bring in a number of players after their relegation for the National League North.

And fans will be hoping that the new Peruvian manager can add some excitement and flair in the squad to keep them coming through the turnstiles at Croft Park in their numbers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blyth averaged around 900 last term and topped the thousand mark on seven occasions – with the 1,754 that turned up against South Shields the highest.

Fans are waiting for news out of Croft Park.

Will McGowan and Billy Gordon are under contract at Croft Park and the green and whites have kept hold of the services of Nicky Deverdics, Alex Mitchell, Harrison Clark, Charles Aitken, Oscar Hartley, Joe Oliver and Michael Hogan.

The have offered terms and are still in negotiation with Harry Arnison, Jordan Cook and Michael Liddle.

JJ Hooper’s contract has expired and the striker is looking for a new club while the players on-loan at the end of last season - Malakai Reeve, Luke James, Lirak Hasani, Oli Thompson, Harry Gardiner and Finn Cousin Dawson – have all returned to their parent clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blyth couldn’t reach an agreement with Rhys Evans, Jordan Hickey, Jonathan O’Donnell, Jack Bodenham or Elliot Forbes, who have all left.

New owner Irfan Liaquat can stamp his mark at Blyth by going out and bringing in some big names as a statement of intent for an assault on the NPL that would take Blyth straight back up.

But with the club’s plans and potential transfer targets remaining tightly under wraps at present and little in the way of news coming out through the official channels, it’s a case of playing a waiting game to see what happens next.

The air of scepticism and doubt surrounding Croft Park could certainly be quashed by signing up two or three experienced players to steady the ship following the drop and to start putting in place those building blocks for the five-year-plan unveiled at the takeover by the Tyneside businessman.