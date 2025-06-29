Skipper pens deal at Alnwick Town

Alnwick Town have retained the services of a number of their players ahead of the new season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Team captain Yannick Aziakonou is back for a second season at Richard Latimer’s side.

The black and whites have also re-signed Joshua Iley, striker Jamie Clark, George Hedley, Joe Eggleston, Lloyd Hayes, Philip Bright, Evan Wilkinson, Daniel Cherry, Brannon Patterson Scott Shepherd and Josh Walker so far ahead of the 2025/26 Northern League Second Division campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alnwick will find out their opponents in this season’s FA Vase when the draw for the competition is made on Friday 4th July.

Supporters and volunteers have helped to tidy up the St. James’s Park ground over the summer break with repairs and improvements ongoing.