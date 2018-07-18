Skier Amy wins three national age titles

Northumberland skier Amy Stokoe has enjoyed a successful spell on the slopes recently.

The 13-year-old, who comes from Widdrington and who goes to school in Rothbury, competed in the English Ski Cross Championships and was first in the U16s female category.

The competition is held annually at Castleford. This year there were 12 competitors in Amy’s class and she won all 11 races and scored 33 points – the maximum in the competition.

Amy also became the Scottish Indoor Champion at slalom for U14 females (she was fifth overall female), so she now holds two Scottish titles at indoor and outdoor championships.

Amy had previously won gold up in the Cairngorms in March, receiving a beautiful old silver trophy.

A summer series of indoor snow races is held in Scotland and England, with racers attending from throughout Great Britain.

The GBR race 3 was held in Glasgow in June, and Amy was third. Previous races in the series were held in Manchester, where Amy was second and third over the weekend.

April saw the start of the summer dryslope racing calendar and Amy won first place at the Ravens Club National and second in the Tigers Club National at Silksworth ski slope in Sunderland. She also raced in Lancashire at the Pendle Club National and NW Ski Federation Club National, where she was second in her category on both days.

Anyone who would like to sponsor Amy is asked to contact helen.maltby@yahoo.co.uk