Six-wicket win for Tynemouth

Tynemouth 150-4 beat Sacriston 147 all out

More good work from their two Scottish internationals saw Tynemouth record a comfortable six wicket win away on Saturday against the newly promoted side from County Durham.

Sacriston batted first and the Minor County opening pair of James Thompson and Daniel Anderson put on a partnership of 50 for the first wicket.

At this point Debnam turned to Andrew Smith and Smith then turned the game with a short spell which, though expensive, yielded the vital wickets of both openers and promising youngster Nathan Hall.

With Finn Lonnberg dismissing the dangerous Reece Carr for just 10 the home side were struggling at 74-4. Mark Watt then put the shackles on with a fine spell of bowling represented by figures of 10 overs, six maidens, two wickets for 10 runs.

A determined partnership of 70 between Graeme Bridge and Melvyn Betts saw Sacriston rally but an injury to Betts and the introduction of Martin Pollard saw the innings finish quickly. Pollard enjoying figures of 4-3 from his four overs.

In reply, both Tynemouth openers, Ben Debnam and Nick Armstrong, were dismissed with just five runs on the board. Enter Mike Jones and once again he had all the answers playing well throughout and ending up with a fine 53 not out.

Matthew Brown and Sam Dinning both offered support but when the latter was out to a beauty from Graeme Bridge, Watt decided attack was the way forward. The left hander hit four sixes and five fours in a quick fire 37 ball 54 not out dominating an unbeaten 65 run partnership to see the away side to a deserved victory by six wickets.

Bridge was the pick of the home bowlers but he met his match in Watt on this occasion.

Tynemouth play title contenders Chester le Street at Preston Avenue on Saturday with a 12.30pm start and all visitors are most welcome to attend.