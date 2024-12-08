Simonside Fell Race cancelled - will go ahead this weekend

The popular Simonside Cairns fell race takes place this Sunday at 11.00am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Awful weather conditions saw the race cancelled last Sunday.

Nick Swinburn holds the male race record with a time of 1 hour 12 minutes 51 seconds set in 2018 and the female record of 1 hour 29 minutes and 19 seconds was set in 2005 by former Scottish Hill Running champion Angela Mudge, who had spent much of that season hampered by injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FRA safety conditions apply at the race where all competitors must carry a full body waterproof cover, hat and gloves.

The Christmas tree that tops the race summit was battered by Storm Darrah

Simonside is an 11-mile race with 1772 foot of climb involved and registration is at the Jubilee Hall in Rothbury. Entry on the day is £10. The race is for over 18s.

Chris Larkin from Northumberland Fell Runners was this week named on the 2025 FRA English Championship Guaranteed Entry List.