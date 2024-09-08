Seventh heaven for Swarland in NNFL kick-off
Last season’s North Northumberland League runners-up Swarland got off to an emphatic start with a 7-0 demolition job on Longhoughton Development.
Tommy Hardy fired Swarland ahead just before the break after a couple of shots had been blocked.
Swarland pushed on after the interval and further goals from Drew Blackett, Etan Iredale, another from Hardy, Keiran Love, Ciaran Jewell, and Evan Lonsdale put the gloss on the success.
The NNFL, under the umbrella organisation of the North East Combination League, has no website at present and is operating in isolation.
