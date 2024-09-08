Seventh heaven for Swarland in NNFL kick-off

Last season’s North Northumberland League runners-up Swarland got off to an emphatic start with a 7-0 demolition job on Longhoughton Development.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tommy Hardy fired Swarland ahead just before the break after a couple of shots had been blocked.

Swarland pushed on after the interval and further goals from Drew Blackett, Etan Iredale, another from Hardy, Keiran Love, Ciaran Jewell, and Evan Lonsdale put the gloss on the success.

The NNFL, under the umbrella organisation of the North East Combination League, has no website at present and is operating in isolation.