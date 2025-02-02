Seasiders hit four in win

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 2nd Feb 2025
Updated 3rd Feb 2025, 10:24 BST
North Sunderland fired in goals from all over the park in their 4-2 success against Gosforth Bohemians Reserves in the Second Division of the Northern Alliance.

Kyle Jeffrey, Jack Grisdale, Eithan Balmbra and Rhys Hogg were all on the scoresheet for Alan Macfarlane’s side at Seafields.

Balmbra impressed up top with a man-of-the-match performance as he drove at the visitor’s defence.

The black and whites, who are currently eight in the table, have a free weekend on Saturday while second-placed Morpeth are back in action following a spare weekend themselves.

Eithan Balmbra stood out in North Sunderland's successplaceholder image
Ross Donnelly’s yellow and blacks take on Blyth Town Reserves at Craik Park looking to consolidate their promotion push.

FC United of Newcastle reduced the gap to third to a point with their 2-1 win at Newcastle Chemfica Amateurs, but they’ve played two more games than Morpeth.

Rothbury travel to Wallsend Boys Club in Division One.

