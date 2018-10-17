Seahouses man’s horse wins big race in Ireland

Bedrock, who is owned by the Risktakers Syndicate, managed by Keith Sobey, a well known racehorse owner from Seahouses, won the 60,000 Euro Grade Horse and Jockey Hotel at Tipperary last Sunday.

Bedrock, ridden by the new Irish jockey sensation Rachel Blackmore, and trained by Ian Jardine at Dumfries, routed the opposition, winning by five lengths.

He is only five years old, which is young in National Hunt terms, but is already one of the top 10 hurdlers in Europe.

His next targets are the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton and the Irish Champion Hurdle.

Keith bought Bedrock at the Newmarket Sales in November 2016 for 70,000 guineas. He is now worth over £250,000 and has won more than £100,000 in prize money for his happy owners.

Bedrock is not the only horse that Keith has had outstanding success with, as racing enthusiasts will remember Hasty Prince, Overstrand, Treaty Flyer, Bagan and Crathorne to name but a few.

If you want to find out more, you can read his best-selling autobiographyStick or Twist which can be purchased via Amazon or ksliteraryproducts.com

He is going to the Newmarket Horses in Training Sales at the end of October to buy the next two Bedrocks, hopefully! New shareholders are always welcome and enjoy the full benefits of ownership at one fifth of the cost.