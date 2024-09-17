Sea, sand and incredible views: Bamburgh Castle Golf Club named one of UK’s most picturesque courses
The golfing gurus at National Club Golfer (NCG) have listed Bamburgh Castle Golf Club as one of their top 10 most picturesque courses in the UK - where there are roughly 3,000 courses in the UK and Ireland alone. If you’re looking for ‘picture-perfect’ settings to tee off, this course might just be the place.
Northumberland remains recognised as one of ‘Britain’s best-kept secrets’ as a holiday destination, thanks to its involvement in high-profile films like Harry Potter; but for an activity that’s relaxing yet challenging, with the North Sea as the soundtrack to your game, there’s no spot like Bamburgh Castle Golf Club.
The course delivers on its ‘incredible views’, which golfers and visitors can access by driving past the iconic castle that’s stood its ground for around 1500 years. Get there early and you’ll be rewarded with stunning morning sunshine framing the structure in all its glory.
The course’s unique design ensures a memorable golfing experience. Reach the brow on the 3rd hole and you’re immediately hit with the beautiful Bamburgh views looking towards the sandy beach of the mile-long Budle Bay, home to a popular birdwatching spot.
Once you approach hole 14, pause and ‘take a moment’ to view the course’s natural surroundings with miles of ‘unspoilt beaches’ and the sea on three sides. Keep looking north to find the Holy Island of Lindisfarne just off Northumberland’s North East coast - it’s a sight to behold.
