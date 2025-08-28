Science in Sport supports Gym Possible's Great North Run World Record attempt

Leading performance nutrition brand, and nutrition partners of The Great North Run, Science in Sport [SiS], has announced its support for Drew Graham and his foundation, Gym Possible, as it chases a World Record at the 2025 Great North Run.

Located in Longbenton, Newcastle and also in Gateshead, Gym Possible has created gym spaces purpose built for wheelchair users, including the availability of specialist personal trainers with the help of the Matt Hampson Foundation. Founded in 2018, the spaces have been created with the aim of making exercise both physically and financially accessible to people with physical disabilities.

Drew Graham, the founder of Gym Possible, was a promising British middle-distance runner whose career ended after a spinal cord injury in 2014. Ahead of the 2025 AJ Bell Great North Run, Drew is teaming up with half a dozen long-time running friends to target a Guinness world record.

Graham and the squad are aiming to run 75 minutes for the 13.1-mile event to get the record for “the fastest half marathon pushing a wheelchair by a team (male)”.

The runners will take it in turns during the race to push Graham’s wheelchair for one minute before having five minutes of less strenuous running to recover before their next effort.

The team includes former British half-marathon champion Ryan McLeod, former GB international marathoner Matt Bond, duathlete Alex Smith, ex-athletes Matt Nicholson and Nick Hooker, plus Graham’s brother, Jonathan, a former English Schools medallist before turning to the fells.

Science in Sport, who are the nutrition partners of the Great North Run, will be providing fuelling support and nutritional training plans for Graham and the team.

Dan Lampard, Chief Operating Officer of Science in Sport, said:

“The work that Drew and Gym Possible do to provide a safe and fun environment for physically disabled people to exercise is extremely important. By chasing this World Record, they are going to inspire everyone who sees it, while raising awareness for their incredible cause.

“It is a steep challenge that they have set themselves, and we are really pleased to be able to support them in any way we can.”

Drew Graham, Founder of Gym Possible, and World Record Attempt challenger, added:

“Running has been a huge part of my life since I first raced in the Newcastle Under-9 Championships at eight years old. As a former middle-distance runner, the Great North Run was always on my list, but after my spinal cord injury I thought that dream was gone.

“With the support of my friends I’ve rediscovered my love for sport and I'm really excited to be taking on a world record attempt with this fantastic team!

“As part of the fundraiser, I’ll also be taking on my own physical challenge- skiing 13.1 miles on a SkiErg on August 29th. I’m thrilled to have SiS on board, whose gels have been a massive help during my long training sessions.”

SiS Plc, headquartered in Blackburn, UK, has been using scientific research to formulate industry-leading sports nutrition solutions since 1992. Globally, SiS is an official supplier or partner to more than 330 professional sports teams, individuals and institutions.

