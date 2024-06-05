RunThrough's Inaugural Morpeth 10k a Resounding Success with Jim Alder, Commonwealth Games Winner
The Morpeth 10k featured a road-closed, out-and-back route with the start and finish lines prominently positioned in front of the town hall clock tower. Runners enjoyed the scenic course, which highlighted the charming town of Morpeth and its beautiful surroundings. Of particular note was the attendance of Jim Alder, Commonwealth Games Marathon winner, who started the Morpeth 10k and joined in the presentations post-race.
"We are delighted with the turnout and enthusiasm for the first-ever Morpeth 10k," said Chris Parr, Morpeth 10k Race Director. "Partnering with Morpeth Harriers and Athletic Club has been instrumental in making this event a success, and we are grateful for their support and commitment to fostering athletic excellence in the community."
The Morpeth 10k was not only a celebration of fitness and community spirit but also a testament to the power of collaboration. The event underscored the shared mission of RunThrough and Morpeth Harriers to inspire and unite individuals through the love of running.
Participants praised the event for its well-organised setup and the vibrant atmosphere created by the enthusiastic crowd. The successful execution of the Morpeth 10k has set the stage for it to become a staple in the local running calendar for years to come.
RunThrough continues to inspire and engage the running community, organising and delivering 240 events in 2024, including the Tatton Park 5k and 10k, the Run Media City 5k and 10k, and the Northwich 10k.