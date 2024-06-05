RunThrough's Inaugural Morpeth 10k a Resounding Success with Jim Alder, Commonwealth Games Winner

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Morpeth, UK: RunThrough, the UK’s largest and Europe’s fastest-growing running events company, is thrilled to announce the successful completion of the inaugural Morpeth 10k, which took place on Sunday, June 2nd. This exciting event, held in partnership with Morpeth Harriers and Athletic Club, marked a significant addition to the local running calendar and drew a diverse group of participants from Morpeth and beyond.

The Morpeth 10k featured a road-closed, out-and-back route with the start and finish lines prominently positioned in front of the town hall clock tower. Runners enjoyed the scenic course, which highlighted the charming town of Morpeth and its beautiful surroundings. Of particular note was the attendance of Jim Alder, Commonwealth Games Marathon winner, who started the Morpeth 10k and joined in the presentations post-race.

"We are delighted with the turnout and enthusiasm for the first-ever Morpeth 10k," said Chris Parr, Morpeth 10k Race Director. "Partnering with Morpeth Harriers and Athletic Club has been instrumental in making this event a success, and we are grateful for their support and commitment to fostering athletic excellence in the community."

The Morpeth 10k was not only a celebration of fitness and community spirit but also a testament to the power of collaboration. The event underscored the shared mission of RunThrough and Morpeth Harriers to inspire and unite individuals through the love of running.

