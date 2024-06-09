Runners to hit the fells in classic Northumbrian race
and live on Freeview channel 276
The popular 13.7km/8.5m Windy Gyle race takes place on Sunday (16th June) at 10.30am.
Runners face 549m/1801ft of ascent around the scree-covered slopes of the surrounding hills and set off from the sheep pens just north of Barrowburn farm.
The men’s course record of 57 minutes 18 seconds was set by Nick Swinburn in 2012 and the female record of 1 hour 9 minutes has been held by Catriona MacDonald since 2022.
Race organiser Philip Green said: “Windy Gyle is a classic Northumbrian fell race - 9 miles over grass, tussock and bog. Runners have to navigate to check points on the course - using map and compass if needed - GPS in banned in fell running.”
“The highest point is Windy Gyle. The race is unique in that it has two old murder sites on the race route, and also that it’s one of two races in fell/hill running that crosses national borders. About 3/4 of a mile are in Scotland,” he continued.
“We’re hoping for settled weather and hopefully with a few days of dry before to allow the hills to dry a little.”