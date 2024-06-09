Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Look out for the purple vests of the Northumberland Fell Runners if you’re up in the Coquet valley next weekend.

The popular 13.7km/8.5m Windy Gyle race takes place on Sunday (16th June) at 10.30am.

Runners face 549m/1801ft of ascent around the scree-covered slopes of the surrounding hills and set off from the sheep pens just north of Barrowburn farm.

The men’s course record of 57 minutes 18 seconds was set by Nick Swinburn in 2012 and the female record of 1 hour 9 minutes has been held by Catriona MacDonald since 2022.

Fell runners on their way up Windy Gyle

Race organiser Philip Green said: “Windy Gyle is a classic Northumbrian fell race - 9 miles over grass, tussock and bog. Runners have to navigate to check points on the course - using map and compass if needed - GPS in banned in fell running.”

“The highest point is Windy Gyle. The race is unique in that it has two old murder sites on the race route, and also that it’s one of two races in fell/hill running that crosses national borders. About 3/4 of a mile are in Scotland,” he continued.