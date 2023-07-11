News you can trust since 1854
Young rugby players in Ashington and Blyton invited to join Blyton RFC

Blyton RFC, which is a joint venture between and Ashington and Blyth rugby clubs, is inviting youngsters to join them.
By Janet Bew
Published 11th Jul 2023, 11:18 BST- 1 min read
Blyton RFC is looking for players to join its U13 and U14 teams. Picture: Blyton RFCBlyton RFC is looking for players to join its U13 and U14 teams. Picture: Blyton RFC
Blyton RFC is looking for players to join its U13 and U14 teams. Picture: Blyton RFC

The team is looking for boys who are in Year 8 and 9 at school to join their U13 and U14 sides.

They are back training in preparation for the new season, which starts in September, and are hoping to attract more players.

Coach Mick Davis said: “The team started two years ago because there weren’t enough youngsters at either club to form a team and we thought, rather than not putting any rugby on for the lads, we’d make a joint team.”

He added: “We’re trying to raise awareness of the team to make sure no one is missing out.”

The youngsters train on Wednesdays from 6pm-7pm and on Sundays from 10.30am-12pm, alternating between Ashington and Blyth rugby clubs.

During the season training is on Wednesdays, with games being played on Sunday mornings.

Davis said: “Everyone gets a game, we have a policy of everyone playing half a game.

“It’s not competitive, although the kids do get competitive, we want it to be fun.

“Last season the older team never won a game, but they kept turning up, kept enjoying it.”

The club also plans social events for the players and is organising a sponsored walk in August and hopes to play a friendly game in Yorkshire next year.

Anyone who thinks their child might be interested in playing for Blyton RFC can contact Mick Davis on 07375935168 for more information.

Related topics:BlythAshingtonYorkshire