Blyton RFC is looking for players to join its U13 and U14 teams. Picture: Blyton RFC

The team is looking for boys who are in Year 8 and 9 at school to join their U13 and U14 sides.

They are back training in preparation for the new season, which starts in September, and are hoping to attract more players.

Coach Mick Davis said: “The team started two years ago because there weren’t enough youngsters at either club to form a team and we thought, rather than not putting any rugby on for the lads, we’d make a joint team.”

He added: “We’re trying to raise awareness of the team to make sure no one is missing out.”

The youngsters train on Wednesdays from 6pm-7pm and on Sundays from 10.30am-12pm, alternating between Ashington and Blyth rugby clubs.

During the season training is on Wednesdays, with games being played on Sunday mornings.

Davis said: “Everyone gets a game, we have a policy of everyone playing half a game.

“It’s not competitive, although the kids do get competitive, we want it to be fun.

“Last season the older team never won a game, but they kept turning up, kept enjoying it.”

The club also plans social events for the players and is organising a sponsored walk in August and hopes to play a friendly game in Yorkshire next year.

