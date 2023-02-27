They had a 27-12 lead and were dominating, but all changed when a resurgent City took total charge of the game in the final quarter.

The game kicked off with an entertaining passage of play with an in-form City side playing an attractive style of rugby.

That said, after 10 minutes it was the home side who put the first points on the board with an Alex Thompson try. But Callum Burgess was unusually wide with the conversion. 5-0.

The lead lasted only a few minutes when Morpeth were penalised after thinking they had turned the ball over before City acted without hesitation. A quickly taken penalty set up against a retreating defence created an attacking opportunity before they crashed over. A successful conversion on 14 minutes made the score 5-7.

On 20 minutes, successive penalties, followed by an excellent line out, saw fly half Burgess make a super break that saw him held up over the try line. From the ensuing drop out, Elliott made a good break before Ian Burnham took it on, for Number 8 Elliott Clark to dive over. A really good team try which again went unconverted. 10-7.

Matters got even better for Morpeth when on 33 minutes an attacking line out saw scrum half Jack Elliott strip the ball and scorch in from 30 metres for a great solo effort which Burgess converted. 17-10.Burgess was again on the mark after 37 minutes with a successful penalty. 20-10.

City scored on 41 minutes. It was a close range effort with the last play of the half. 20-12.On 45 minutes, second row Benjamin Jackson made a storming run, after full back Kieran Smith had made the initial inroad with a good line. This was then taken on by Grieves who was able to make the line. Burgess made a good conversion. 27-12.With a good lead and a bonus point in the bag, the game seemed secure for Morpeth. But that confidence was wiped away by an impressive City fightback.