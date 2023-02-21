News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Women's rugby teams from Berwick, Tynedale, Gateshead and Galashiels take part in match at Alnwick

Alnwick Rugby Club hosted a successful ladies rugby event at Greensfield

By Charles Luxford
30 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 4:38pm

Teams from Galashiels, Tynedale, Berwick and Gateshead attended.

Gateshead players donned Alnwick kit whilst Galashiels, Tynedale and Berwick united under Berwick’s colours.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The various combinations enabled 30 ladies plus subs to participate in a match.

Participants in the women's rugby event at Alnwick.
Most Popular

The referee allowed the play to flow whilst also providing encouragement and occasional coaching. There were plenty of set pieces, much brute force and some fine opportunistic running.

The experience of the Berwick/Galashiels/Tynedale combination prevailed over the more embryonic Alnwick/Gateshead pairing but that hardly seemed to matter. The atmosphere on-field and subsequent clubhouse camaraderie was one of pure enjoyment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Organisers, coaches and supporters all contributed to the success of the afternoon.

BerwickGalashielsGatesheadOrganisers