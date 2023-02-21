Women's rugby teams from Berwick, Tynedale, Gateshead and Galashiels take part in match at Alnwick
Alnwick Rugby Club hosted a successful ladies rugby event at Greensfield
Teams from Galashiels, Tynedale, Berwick and Gateshead attended.
Gateshead players donned Alnwick kit whilst Galashiels, Tynedale and Berwick united under Berwick’s colours.
The various combinations enabled 30 ladies plus subs to participate in a match.
The referee allowed the play to flow whilst also providing encouragement and occasional coaching. There were plenty of set pieces, much brute force and some fine opportunistic running.
The experience of the Berwick/Galashiels/Tynedale combination prevailed over the more embryonic Alnwick/Gateshead pairing but that hardly seemed to matter. The atmosphere on-field and subsequent clubhouse camaraderie was one of pure enjoyment.
Organisers, coaches and supporters all contributed to the success of the afternoon.