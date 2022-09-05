Winning start for Morpeth rugby
Stockton 7-57 MorpethThe new season is underway and Morpeth couldn’t have made a better start to life in NE Division 2 with an excellent win away to a Stockton side that always gave of their best, writes Colin Green.
The first match in the reconfigured leagues provides more local fixtures albeit there are less matches.
This game was one of many to be played away from Mitford Road in the first six weeks or so of the season as the club refurbishment continues at pace. Morpeth are extremely grateful for the consideration shown by other league opponents whose fixtures have been switched as a consequence of the ongoing building work.
As for the match, played in conditions appropriate to free flowing rugby, Morpeth dominated from the start. Building on a solid scrum they attacked Stockton from the off. Flanker Elliott Clark had the most eventful first five minutes of the game, giving away a penalty, then knocking on, before ending his early adventures with a try!
Further tries followed at regular intervals during the first 40 minutes. A typical Jonny Ward interception touch down, followed by further scores from Jack Elliott and Ollie Dynan saw Morpeth completely on top.
Throughout the match Williams, Dynan and Elliott caused the home side problems with their pace and hard running. Behind them Jake McKay was as reliable as ever and centre Sam Hornby’s compact strength provided a focal point.
The second 40 saw Morpeth consolidate their advantage with McKay slotting home a couple of penalties, before Morpeth put the icing on the cake, with further tries from McKay and promising debutant Callum Burgess.