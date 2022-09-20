Unbeaten Morpeth rugby win at Consett

Morpeth Rugby.

It wasn’t until the final 15 minutes when Morpeth could feel relatively comfortable.

It was no surprise when Consett took the lead on three minutes with an unconverted try in the corner.

Almost from the restart Morpeth hit back. Backs and forwards combined, skipper Elliott sniped, before second row Harvey Robson stormed over from close range. McKay, who kicked so very well all afternoon, added the extras. 5-7.

The early scoring continued when, on 10 minutes, a miss out in the centre created an overlap for Consett’s left wing to touch down. 10-7.

It was end to end stuff with McKay kicking a penalty on 15 minutes to equalise the scores. 10-10.

Morpeth soon increased their lead as Josh Williams, an absolute handful throughout, made a stunning break,Manley then took it on, following a chip behind the defence to

score an excellent try. Needless to say McKay added the conversion. 10-17.

McKay was on the mark again with a penalty on 20 minutes. 10-20.

Morpeth were on top and began to dominate possession. After a close range tap penalty, fly half Hornby did well to tidy up before that man Williams got his hands on the ball and blasted over by the posts. The conversion was a formality. 10-27 became the half time score.

The constant threat of the home side was never far away and back they came with the first score of the second half. 15-27.

The game was providing a real ding dong affair with Williams dominant this time picking up from a scrum to score and restore Morpeth’s advantage.( 15-34) Before the home side replicated with almost an identical score. 20-34.

For the last 15 minutes Morpeth finally took control of the game. On 75 minutes Williams again proved just too strong for the opposition before Elliott ducked, and then dived over to finish the scoring. 20-44.

A competent performance from Morpeth with Elliott, McKay and Williams the stand out performers.

Scoops Man of the match: Josh Williams.