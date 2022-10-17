Morpeth rugby.

It was a top of the table clash at Aklam Park, when league leaders Morpeth travelled to take on second placed Boro and a victory for the Northumbrians maintained their unbeaten start to the season, writes Colin Green.

For Morpeth this was another important result. A bonus point away win with the opening of the new refurbished clubhouse imminent.

Morpeth started the match in good order, backs and forwards combining, with Clark, Elliott, Dynan and Williams making the hard yards. It was from recycled possession close to the Boro line, when against the early run of play, a stray pass saw a Boro interception before running the length of the field for a seven point score with five minutes on the clock.

This stunned Morpeth who were put under the cosh, but on 15 minutes an attacking Boro line out, followed by an impressive drive over the Morpeth line, saw scrum half Elliott get himself under the ball to prevent a home score. The same player was again to the fore disrupting a home scrum for number 8 Dynan to go on a surging run, forcing Boro to concede a penalty try, making the score 7-7 on 21 minutes.

But back came Boro with a Baggett penalty to make the score 10-7.

Then, the last play of the half saw Williams make another powerful break, before delaying then providing the perfect offload to centre Manley, who still had much to do. But the centre put on the after burners and scorched around the full back to touch down close to the posts for McKay to conver, making it 10-14 at the break.

Morpeth started the second half in fine fettle stretching the Boro defence and on 45 minutes, recycled possession saw scrum half Elliott complete a wrap around move, handing over to centre McKay who showed good strength to touch down. The same player converted with ease for 10-21.

Another Baggett penalty brought it back to13-21.

