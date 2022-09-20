Three wins out of three for Alnwick rugby

Alnwick Rugby.

The Greensfield side are now one of only four unbeaten sides in the division on 12 points, placing them fourth.

Billingham were first to score with a converted try for 0-7, but a deliberate knock on by the visitors, which resulted in a yellow card and a penalty, saw Sam Eggleston go over for an unconverted try (5-7).

Billingham responded with a second try (unconverted) for 5-12 before an Evan Moir penalty brought it back to 8-12.

By half-time Alnwick found themselves 15-12 in front after Jake Woods kicked through and Charlie Farmer touched down, Moir adding the extras.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the second half both sides kicked a penalty as the score moved to 18-15 before Pete Moralee scored in the corner for 23-12.