Three wins out of three for Alnwick rugby

Alnwick Rugby 1sts made it three wins out of three in North East Division 1 with a 23-20 home win over Billingham on Saturday.

By Keith Hamblin
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 9:41 am
Alnwick Rugby.
The Greensfield side are now one of only four unbeaten sides in the division on 12 points, placing them fourth.

Billingham were first to score with a converted try for 0-7, but a deliberate knock on by the visitors, which resulted in a yellow card and a penalty, saw Sam Eggleston go over for an unconverted try (5-7).

Billingham responded with a second try (unconverted) for 5-12 before an Evan Moir penalty brought it back to 8-12.

By half-time Alnwick found themselves 15-12 in front after Jake Woods kicked through and Charlie Farmer touched down, Moir adding the extras.

In the second half both sides kicked a penalty as the score moved to 18-15 before Pete Moralee scored in the corner for 23-12.

But back came Billingham with another try, converted for 23-20 which made for a nervy final few minutes.

