Superb defensive work sees Morpeth RFC hold on for the win against West Hartlepool

Morpeth made the journey to West Hartlepool for their first away match and came away with a hard-fought but deserved victory.
By Colin Green
Published 20th Sep 2023, 15:02 BST- 1 min read
Action from the match between Morpeth and West Hartlepool. Picture: Kathryn WaitesAction from the match between Morpeth and West Hartlepool. Picture: Kathryn Waites
Action from the match between Morpeth and West Hartlepool. Picture: Kathryn Waites

The home team opened the scoring with an early penalty.

There was little between the two sides before Morpeth scored the first try. Morpeth kicked long as West Hartlepool tried to run out and man of the match Sam Hornby, happily recovered from a nasty toe injury, intercepted to score, with brother Ben converting to make the score 3-7.

There was more good news for the visitors when Ben Hornby increased the lead with a penalty on 20 minutes.

But West Hartlepool weren’t to be denied. A penalty and then a converted try made the score 13-10 and it was anyone’s game.

Worse was to follow for Morpeth when a planned move went wrong and the home team scored with an interception of their own.

The first half scoring didn’t end there.

Number 8 Elliott Clark then crashed over after constant pressure, making the half-time score 18-17.

The second half saw much of the same in a see-saw encounter from which Morpeth just about deserved the spoils.

On 51 minutes a West Hartlepool try increased the home lead before another Ben Hornby penalty brought the score back to 23-20.

The climax to the game came with another Sam Hornby converted try on 68 minutes to give Morpeth a 23-27 lead.

Morpeth then clung on for victory with some superb defensive work.

Durham City are the visitors on Saturday (September 23) with Morpeth looking for their fourth win in a row.

