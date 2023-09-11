The latest report from Morpeth Rugby Club.

There was no doubt that the conditions took its toll on both players and officials. That said, Morpeth ground out a win against a Consett side who always provided a threat – playing expansive, and arguably the more attractive rugby, with the ability to score from a long way out.

Skipper Elliott led the players out with a side showing a couple of changes. Injuries to Sam Hornby and Ben Jackson saw Hus Yilmaz and Simon Manley both returning to first team duties.

The first 10 minutes saw a disjointed affair, with neither side gaining much advantage. There was a promising run from home full back Smith and then Elliott made an initial break, but followed up with a disappointing kick which was easily defended by Consett.

On the run of play it was right the visitors took the lead on 11 minutes when they converted a penalty from an attacking a line out.

The home side continued to concede penalties and it was no surprise when Consett doubled their advantage with another penalty on 25 minutes, as the first half stuttered along. Neither side were helped by injuries necessitating replacements.

It was not until after the half hour mark that Morpeth finally got their attack going. The back row of Williams, Donnelly and, particularly, number 8 Clark began to combine.

An attack involving backs and forwards saw Consett concede a 35 metre penalty chance that McKay squandered. Yet the home side were finally getting a foothold in the game and scored an excellent try.

On 35 minutes, Yilmaz, whose performance throughout showed immense promise, went on a barnstorming run and then produced an offload for Clark to crash over by the posts. McKay knocked over the simple conversion to make it 7-6.

More was to come from Morpeth with almost the last play of the half. Home pressure resulted in another McKay penalty chance, which he pushed wide.

Consett cleared poorly and this allowed right wing Arkle to race clear and make a decisive break, before chipping ahead for centre Manley to touch down. McKay made an excellent conversion – 14-6 being the half time score.

The second half saw sustained home pressure, but that pressure failed to produce significant points with another McKay penalty being the only reward.

The score was now 17-6 in Morpeth’s favour after 55 minutes. But if they thought the points were in the bag, nothing could have been further from the truth as the threat of a Consett counter attack came to fruition.

A poor Morpeth kick initially gave them the opportunity, with full back O’Neil making the initial break, before fly half Cornelison crashed over by the posts. An excellent try from over 60 metres out.

But back came Morpeth with another McKay penalty on 62 minutes.

The match had certainly come to life and Morpeth were again guilty of their own demise. Poor first up tackling saw centre Asher-Wood score wide out for an unconverted try on 70 minutes. At 20-18 it was anyone’s game with the enterprising Consett side causing major problems for the home defence.

But this Morpeth side is not without resilience. They dug in deep, showing both spirit and steel.

The forwards patiently recycled possession close to the Consett line before Hill, on 77 minutes, showed both experience and skill as he burrowed over from close range for what was a crucial score. It was followed by another excellent McKay conversion.

Then, just as you thought the show was over, back came Consett with the last play of the game. Some entertaining handling saw an unconverted try wide out to make the final score 27-23.