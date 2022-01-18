Second successive loss for Alnwick rugby
Alnwick Rugby Club 1st XV suffered their second successive league defeat when they were beaten 35-28 at Lymm on Saturday.
Following on from their 15-29 loss at home to Blackburn the previous week it leaves the Greensfiel;d club sitting fifth in the North Premier Division table with 41 points from their 14 games played.
Alnwick will be looking to get back to their winning ways this Saturday (January 22) when they take on second from bottom of the table Kirby Lonsdale at home, kick-off 2.15pm.