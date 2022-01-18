Second successive loss for Alnwick rugby

Following on from their 15-29 loss at home to Blackburn the previous week it leaves the Greensfiel;d club sitting fifth in the North Premier Division table with 41 points from their 14 games played.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Alnwick will be looking to get back to their winning ways this Saturday (January 22) when they take on second from bottom of the table Kirby Lonsdale at home, kick-off 2.15pm.