Ring-rusty Berwick rugby lose in league at Howe of Fife

Action from Berwick's away defeat at Howe of Fife on Saturday.

The Blacks played their first competitive fixture since the end of November, matches having been postponed because of covid and the festive break.

However, it was not the result the Scremerston side were looking for as their opponents came from behind to win a close match 17-15.

The home side got off to a decent start and took the lead with an unconverted try (5-0), but Berwick hit back, and with the aid of a try themselves they turned things around to lead 5-10 at the break.

In the second half Berwick scored another unconverted try to extend their advantage to 5-15, but the Fifers hit back with an unconverted try (10-15) before stealing the win with a converted score to make it 17-15 at the final whistle.

The defeat, Berwick’s third of the season, sees them remain in fifth place in the table on 36 points.

On Saturday (January 29) they are away to second from bottom Ardrossan.

Meanwhile, Berwick Bears were in action against Medicals in a ‘double header’ at Scremerston, a match they won 26-19.

Jamie Lynn ran in a hat-trick of tries for Berwick after Josh Edmundson had given them an early lead.

Medicals remained in contention but the Bears defended well and went on to recorded a deserved victory.

On Sunday, Berwick U16s travelled to face Dunbar U16s where they went down 34-29 in an entertaining game.

They got off to a poor start and conceded three tries in the first 20 minutes which put them on the back foot.

They managed to regroup and ran in three tries, with Dunbar adding one other touchdown to their tally.

This meant the scores were level at 29-29 going into the final minute. However, the home side held their nerve and a final score gave them the edge at the final whistle.

The U16s next game is away to Strathendrick in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Schools’ Shield on Saturday.