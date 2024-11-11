Ponteland beat Whitley Bay Rockcliff in double header to seal league points and win Poppy Sword Challenge

Oli Gowing is presented with the Poppy Sword Challenge trophy by Colonel Jassal and Neil Gordon, of Newcastle Building Society. Picture: Steve Dack

Ponteland RFC travelled to Whitley Bay Rockcliff on Saturday for a league and Poppy Sword Challenge double header.

The Poppy Sword Challenge is a trophy played for on Rockcliff’s closest home game to Remembrance Sunday and is presented by the Whitley Bay, North Shields and District branch of the Royal British Legion.

The match was preceded by a Colts game, in which Rockcliff faced Northern for the Poppy Sword Dagger trophy, and a Remembrance ceremony, led by the Royal British Legion.

The whole day was well attended and guests included the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear, Colonel Varn B Jassal.

The home team opened strongly but Ponteland weathered the storm and then worked the ball upfield.

Their powerful pack had Rockcliff’s forwards under pressure and from the second of two successive scrums on the home try line, Cameron Horrocks picked up and touched down, unconverted, to open a 5-0 lead with 10 minutes gone.

A penalty from Rockcliff’s Will Forster closed the gap to two points, but Ponteland had found their rhythm and pressed Rockcliff back again.

Another forward drive finished when Harvey Robson crossed to score, and Joe Nicholson converted for 12-3, with 25 minutes played.

Five minutes later, from a scrum on Rockcliff’s 10m line, Luke Chick ran the ball in to score Ponteland’s third try.

Nicholson missed the conversion, but atoned straight from the re-start when he picked up a loose ball in midfield and sprinted in to score under the posts. He added the conversion for 24-3.

Rockcliff rallied, and pressed Ponteland back into their 22, forcing a series of penalties which Rockcliff opted to run.

Despite stubborn defence, Connor Madden eventually found a way through, driving over from close range to score. Forster added the conversion, and the sides changed ends with Ponteland 24-10 up.

The first score of the second half fell to Ponteland, who scored two unconverted tries in quick succession from Horrocks, with his second of the game, and Tom Reeman.

Rockcliff responded with a multiphase move involving forwards and backs which ended when Tom Bird scored the home side’s second try. Forster’s conversion drifted just wide.

Ponteland had the final say on the stroke of full-time, when centre Jack Netts scored their seventh try of the game, unconverted, for 39-15 at full time.